Holidays are coming as Coca-Cola announces Christmas Truck will visit Edinburgh

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck.

The countdown to Christmas has begun as Coca-Cola has announced its iconic Christmas Truck is coming to Edinburgh.

The truck will kick off its month-long tour of Britain in Edinburgh on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 November.

It will be open at 32 Newcraighill Road from 12-7pm each day.

Visitors to the truck will be able to enjoy the festive atmosphere along with a free 150ml can of Coke.

The truck will tour locations across Britain before ending in London on December 15.

This year the multi billion-dollar company has partnered with homelessness charity Crisis, pledging to donated 10p for every can recycled at the truck by visitors.

Marketing Director at Coca-Cola Great Britain and Ireland Kris Robbens said: “Christmas is all about sharing special moments with friends and loved ones and we’re looking forward to spreading the festive cheer across Great Britain again this year with our iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour.