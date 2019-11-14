Innis & Gunn launch (7.25%) APR brew and Beer Bank in Edinburgh to celebrate crowdfunder

Beer Money, their aptly named crowdfunding campaign, was launched on Monday as they are hoping to raise £3 million to help build the first large scale brewery in Edinburgh for over 150 years.

Investments into Beer Money start from £20.

The beer is a reminder of the strong financial return delivered to Innis & Gunn’s 1,105 Beer Bond holders, while gently poking a bit of fun at more traditional forms of investing.

The beer bank is open to offer information to investors

In addition to the celebratory beer, they opened the doors to its pop up ‘Beer Bank’.

Located at 69 North Castle Street, the site, a former bank, has been transformed into a beer investors paradise with all the traditional elements of a bank given an Innis & Gunn makeover complete with free bar where potential investors can pop in for a drink and to fund out more information in investing in the company.

Visitors will also get a chance to taste the new brew

Community as well as a business

Dougal Gunn Sharp, Founder and Master Brewer at Innis & Gunn said: “Innis & Gunn is a community as well as a business, and we’ve brewed (7.25%) APR in recognition of our Beer Bond holders who have been incredibly supportive of what we are trying to do.

“It’s also a bit of a laugh at the expense of certain financial institutions that aren’t really offering their customers much of a return on their money. All in good fun, of course.

“Anybody who’s thinking of investing, or just fancies a beer, is more than welcome to drop into the Beer Bank and have a chat.

“We’ll have staff on hand with all the relevant information about investing in the Beer Money campaign, and we’ll have plenty of samples of the APR and our other beers to dish out as well.”

Turnover

Current investor Simon Laidlaw from Glasgow, added: “I’ve invested in Innis & Gunn twice now, and it’s been exciting to see how the brand has grown in the time between then and now, as well as the value of my investment.

“I’ve already invested again this time around. Who wouldn’t want to be able to point to a massive brewery and say, I helped build that?

“The free pint on your birthday doesn’t hurt either, of course. In all seriousness though, it’s more fun than watching your money do nothing in a 0.0001% a year ISA, so I know where my cash will be going.”

In the three years since its last crowdfund Innis & Gunn has grown to almost 21 million pints and increased turnover to over £25m.

The brand also successfully relaunched its pubs as Brewery Taprooms this year with takings up 30%.