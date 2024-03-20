Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new rum bar will open its doors in Edinburgh next week, promising that it will offer the widest selection of rums in Scotland.

Based at 39-41 Broughton Street Ruma - Scots Gaelic for Rum - will offer rum lovers a range of signature cocktails when it opens its doors next Friday, March 29.

Run by Jamie Shields and Steven Aitken, they say their specialist rum bar will be a "laid-back, inviting spot where the rum does the talking".

Ruma co-owners Steven Aitken and Jamie Shields.

Ruma is moving into the space which formerly belonged to Treacle, one of the city's most renowned bars. Joining a thriving area for the capital’s drinks scene, the centrally-located Broughton Street is home to an array of bars and restaurants.

Ruma co-owner, Jamie Shields, said: “Ruma was born, as many good ideas are, over a couple of drinks with a couple of pals. Edinburgh didn’t have a dedicated rum bar – why not? Rum has been growing in popularity every year, and with the growth of Scottish rum distilleries, it was time to remedy that.

"It’s taken a lot of research and planning but now is the perfect time to launch Edinburgh’s specialist rum bar with summer around the corner.

A sneak peak inside Ruma at Broughton Street in Edinburgh.

“There’s something so magical about the Edinburgh hospitality scene and customer’s thirst for knowledge. To have our very own specialist rum bar as a platform to serve and educate people is a dream come true.

"We’ve got rums from all over the world. Also some beautiful bottles from right here in Scotland. We can’t wait to open our doors, see familiar faces and make new friends. We are so excited and so proud to be opening Ruma.”

Ruma will open its doors to the public on Friday, March 29.

Co-owner Steven Aitken said: “From what began with a discussion in a bar between Jamie and I over some spectacular rum, we decided Edinburgh deserves its very own specialist rum bar. Edinburgh’s bar scene has grown from strength to strength over the last decade.

"Being home to Scotland’s largest collection of rum is something we’re really proud of.

“To see everything come together is incredible. Demonstrating to Edinburgh that rum is a beautiful and versatile spirit is something we are really looking forward to.

"There’s so many types and variations of this delicious spirit offering endless possibilities of what it can do in cocktails. We can’t wait for the wonderful people of Edinburgh to walk through Ruma’s doors.”