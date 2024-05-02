Edinburgh Airport: Flights from Edinburgh to Germany launch in time for Tartan Army’s Euro 2024 adventure

Travellers can fly direct to German city from Edinburgh four days a week
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 2nd May 2024, 16:20 BST
New flights from Edinburgh to the German city of Stuttgart have officially launched – just in time for this summer’s Euro 2024 football tournament.

German low-cost airline Eurowings are now operating flights between the cities four days a week, on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Hotel packages also available now via Eurowings.com.

Edinburgh Airport shared the news on Facebook, writing: “Flights are now underway to this German city famous for its castles, car museums, and set to host thousands of Scottish football fans this summer. Services will operate throughout the summer.

German low-cost airline Eurowings are now operating flights between Edinburgh and Stuttgart four days a week. Photo: PixabayGerman low-cost airline Eurowings are now operating flights between Edinburgh and Stuttgart four days a week. Photo: Pixabay
German low-cost airline Eurowings are now operating flights between Edinburgh and Stuttgart four days a week. Photo: Pixabay

“And there were treats to celebrate the trip. Big thanks to Krispy Kreme UK for providing free donuts to passengers boarding the first flight on the route.”

Scotland will kick off Euro 2024 when they play the opening match of the tournament against hosts Germany in Munich on June 14.

Then Steve Clarke's side meet Switzerland in Cologne on the 19th, before a trip to Stuttgart to take on Hungary on the 23rd.

