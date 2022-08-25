Edinburgh bank holiday supermarket opening times: What time are Tesco, Aldi, Asda, Morrisons and more open
Supermarkets across Edinburgh will have alternative operating hours for the August bank holiday.
The August bank holiday will give people an extra day to soak in the final days of summer this weekend.
The summer bank holiday means that people across the UK will get Monday 29 August 2022.
This is the first bank holiday in three months, the last being on 3 June to commemorate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
Supermarkets, banks and other stores will be operating on alternative opening hours to give as many of their employees the opportunity to enjoy the long weekend.
So, what will the opening times be for supermarkets in Edinburgh? Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s bank holiday.
What are the opening hours for the UK’s biggest supermarkets?
Tesco
The general times for Tesco across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Saturday 27 August - 8am - 10pm
- Sunday 28 August - 10am - 4pm
- Monday 29 August - 8am - 6pm
The closest Tesco to Edinburgh City is:
Tesco Express, 8 Picardy Place, Edinburgh, EH1 3JT
- Saturday 27 August - 6am - 12am
- Sunday 28 August - 6am - 12am
- Monday 29 August - 6am - 12am
You can find out more about the opening times for the stores closest to you via the Tesco store locator.
Aldi
Aldi confirmed that normal operating hours would be in place for the bank holiday, however these times can vary from place to place. The general times are as follows:
- Saturday 27 August - 8am - 10pm
- Sunday 28 August - 10am - 4pm
- Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm
The closest Aldi to Edinburgh City is:
Commercial Street, Edinburgh, EH6 6EY
- Saturday 27 August - 8am - 10pm
- Sunday 28 August - 9am - 8pm
- Monday 29 August - 8am - 10pm
These hours may vary depending on the store.
To check the opening times for your local Aldi use the Aldi store locator.
Sainsbury’s
The general times for Sainsburys across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm
- Sunday 28 August - 7am - 10pm
- Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm
The closest Sainsburys store for Edinburgh City Centre is:
Waverly Mall, Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1BQ
- Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm
- Sunday 28 August - 7am - 10pm
- Monday 29 August - 7am - 10pm
Find out more about your local Sainsburys, and their opening times at the Sainsburys store locator. You can find out further information by calling the store on 0131 556 4322
Asda
The general times for Asda across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Saturday 27 August - 8am - 10pm
- Sunday 28 August - 8am - 10pm
- Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm
- Tuesday 30 August - 7am - 11pm
The closest Asda for Edinburgh City Centre is:
ASDA Leith, 2 Sandpiper Drive, Edinburgh, EH6 6NX
- Saturday 27 August - 24 hours
- Sunday 28 August - 24 hours
- Monday 29 August - 24 hours
- Tuesday 30 August - 24 hours
Asda advises that you check with their store locator and supermarket opening times vary from store to store.
Co-op
The general times for Co-op across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm
- Sunday 28 August - 7am - 10pm
- Monday 29 August - 7am - 10pm
The closest Co-op for Edinburgh City Centre is:
26-28 Frederick Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2JR
The opening times for the bank holidays at this store are as follows:
- Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm
- Sunday 28 August - 7am - 10pm
- Monday 29 August - 7am - 10pm
If your local store is different, use the Co-op store finder to find out your local opening times.
Waitrose
The general times for Waitrose across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Saturday 27 August - 8am - 8am
- Sunday 28 August - Closed
- Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm
The closest Waitrose for Edinburgh City Centre is:
Waitrose, 373 Byres Road, Glasgow, G12 8AU
- Saturday 27 August - 8am - 8am
- Sunday 28 August - 9am - 8pm
- Monday 29 August - 8am - 10pm
You can find out the local opening times for the closest store to you at the Waitrose store finder.
Lidl
Lidl confirmed that they will be operating as normal across bank holidays:
- Saturday 27 August - 8am - 9pm
- Sunday 28 August - 8am - 9pm
- Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm
However, times may vary from store to store.
The closest Lidl for Edinburgh City Centre is:
Unit 1, Westside Plaza, Edinburgh, EH14 2SW
- Saturday 27 August - 8am - 9pm
- Sunday 28 August - 8am - 9pm
- Monday 29 August - 8am - 9pm
You can find out more about your local Lidl at their store finder.
Morrisons
Morrisons confirmed that they will be operating as normal across bank holidays:
- Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm
- Sunday 28 August - 8am - 8pm
- Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm
However, the times above may vary from store to store.
The closest Morrisons for Edinburgh City Centre is:
Morrisons Portobello Road, Edinburgh, EH8 7£F
This stores opening hours are as follows:
- Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm
- Sunday 28 August - 8am - 8pm
- Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm
You can find your local Morrisons, and their opening times at their store locator.
When is the next bank holiday?
It will be quite a wait for the next bank holiday as the next one will be Boxing Day 2022.
Many will also get an extra day off on 27 December too, as Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year.