The August bank holiday will give people an extra day to soak in the final days of summer this weekend.

The summer bank holiday means that people across the UK will get Monday 29 August 2022.

This is the first bank holiday in three months, the last being on 3 June to commemorate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Supermarkets, banks and other stores will be operating on alternative opening hours to give as many of their employees the opportunity to enjoy the long weekend.

So, what will the opening times be for supermarkets in Edinburgh? Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s bank holiday.

What are the opening hours for the UK’s biggest supermarkets?

Tesco

The general times for Tesco across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

Saturday 27 August - 8am - 10pm

8am - 10pm Sunday 28 August - 10am - 4pm

10am - 4pm Monday 29 August - 8am - 6pm

The closest Tesco to Edinburgh City is:

Tesco Express, 8 Picardy Place, Edinburgh, EH1 3JT

Saturday 27 August - 6am - 12am

6am - 12am Sunday 28 August - 6am - 12am

6am - 12am Monday 29 August - 6am - 12am

You can find out more about the opening times for the stores closest to you via the Tesco store locator .

Aldi

Aldi confirmed that normal operating hours would be in place for the bank holiday, however these times can vary from place to place. The general times are as follows:

Saturday 27 August - 8am - 10pm

8am - 10pm Sunday 28 August - 10am - 4pm

10am - 4pm Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm

The closest Aldi to Edinburgh City is:

Commercial Street, Edinburgh, EH6 6EY

Saturday 27 August - 8am - 10pm

8am - 10pm Sunday 28 August - 9am - 8pm

9am - 8pm Monday 29 August - 8am - 10pm

These hours may vary depending on the store.

To check the opening times for your local Aldi use the Aldi store locator.

Sainsbury’s

The general times for Sainsburys across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Sunday 28 August - 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm

The closest Sainsburys store for Edinburgh City Centre is:

Waverly Mall, Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1BQ

Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Sunday 28 August - 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Monday 29 August - 7am - 10pm

Find out more about your local Sainsburys, and their opening times at the Sainsburys store locator . You can find out further information by calling the store on 0131 556 4322

Asda

The general times for Asda across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

Saturday 27 August - 8am - 10pm

8am 10pm Sunday 28 August - 8am - 10pm

8am 10pm Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm

7am - 8pm Tuesday 30 August - 7am - 11pm

The closest Asda for Edinburgh City Centre is:

ASDA Leith, 2 Sandpiper Drive, Edinburgh, EH6 6NX

Saturday 27 August - 24 hours

24 hours Sunday 28 August - 24 hours

24 hours Monday 29 August - 24 hours

24 hours Tuesday 30 August - 24 hours

Asda advises that you check with their store locator and supermarket opening times vary from store to store.

Co-op

The general times for Co-op across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Sunday 28 August - 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Monday 29 August - 7am - 10pm

The closest Co-op for Edinburgh City Centre is:

26-28 Frederick Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2JR

The opening times for the bank holidays at this store are as follows:

Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Sunday 28 August - 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Monday 29 August - 7am - 10pm

If your local store is different, use the Co-op store finder to find out your local opening times.

Waitrose

The general times for Waitrose across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

Saturday 27 August - 8am - 8am

8am - 8am Sunday 28 August - Closed

Closed Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm

The closest Waitrose for Edinburgh City Centre is:

Waitrose, 373 Byres Road, Glasgow, G12 8AU

Saturday 27 August - 8am - 8am

8am - 8am Sunday 28 August - 9am - 8pm

9am - 8pm Monday 29 August - 8am - 10pm

You can find out the local opening times for the closest store to you at the Waitrose store finder .

Lidl

Lidl confirmed that they will be operating as normal across bank holidays:

Saturday 27 August - 8am - 9pm

8am - 9pm Sunday 28 August - 8am - 9pm

8am - 9pm Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm

However, times may vary from store to store.

The closest Lidl for Edinburgh City Centre is:

Unit 1, Westside Plaza, Edinburgh, EH14 2SW

Saturday 27 August - 8am - 9pm

8am - 9pm Sunday 28 August - 8am - 9pm

8am - 9pm Monday 29 August - 8am - 9pm

You can find out more about your local Lidl at their store finder .

Morrisons

Morrisons confirmed that they will be operating as normal across bank holidays:

Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Sunday 28 August - 8am - 8pm

8am - 8pm Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm

However, the times above may vary from store to store.

The closest Morrisons for Edinburgh City Centre is:

Morrisons Portobello Road, Edinburgh, EH8 7£F

This stores opening hours are as follows:

Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Sunday 28 August - 8am - 8pm

8am - 8pm Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm

You can find your local Morrisons, and their opening times at their store locator .

When is the next bank holiday?

It will be quite a wait for the next bank holiday as the next one will be Boxing Day 2022.