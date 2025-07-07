Edinburgh-born hair brand offers summer discount to help beat the heat

With Edinburgh temperatures expected to reach 23+ degrees this week, She’s Thick is offering a summer boost to those whose hair is feeling the heat.

Originally launched in Edinburgh, She’s Thick is the first hair growth oil designed specifically for blondes. Created to repair damage and boost thicker, longer hair, the oil has quickly gained a cult following for its results — and its tongue-in-cheek branding.

Blonde hair is more vulnerable to breakage and damage from bleach and styling tools. She’s Thick works from the scalp down to support healthy growth and restore strength to even the most damaged strands — all without darkening blonde tones.

With Edinburgh set for warmer weather this week, sun exposure means even more stress on hair. To celebrate summer and support your hair recovery, the brand is offering 15% off with the code SUMMERBLONDE at shesthickhaircare.com.

Whether you're growing out bleach damage or in need of a reset, this Edinburgh-born brand might just be your summer hair savior.