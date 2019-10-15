Edinburgh cafe Lovecrumbs set to open Haymarket bakery next month

The cafes are well known for their Instagrammable treats.

The team behind Lovecrumbs, located on both West Port and St Stephen Street will open Nice Times Bakery, in the previous site of Morrison Street’s former all night bakery and be the new headquarters for Lovecrumbs' treats.

Hollie Love Reid, owner said:“The customers' reactions to the new range of cakes has been amazing.

The new bakery will deliver cakes to both Lovecrumbs locations

“Nikki is working on her croissants at the moment, I am really looking forward to sharing these with our customers very soon.”

Once the bakery cafe is up and running next month the team will be working on a wholesale offering for other Edinburgh cafes as well as a cake and pastry delivery service.