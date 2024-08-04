There is nothing better than a hot coffee and pastry to get you going when you need that extra boost and everyone has their opinion about the best place to get their fix.
We asked for your recommendations and, much like your favourite coffee spots, you didn’t disappoint.
Take a look at our gallery of the best, trendy coffee spots in the city.
1. Artisan Coffee
In the heart of Leith, Artisan Coffee has been a mainstay since first opening in 2018. 274 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 5EL | Artisan Coffee Photo: Artisan Coffee
2. Village Cafe
The family-run cafe serves up all-day breakfast and brunches. 235 St John's Rd, Corstorphine, Edinburgh EH12 7XA | Village Cafe Photo: Village Cafe
3. Lowdown Coffee
Lowdown offers light savouries, baked goods and exciting coffees in it's below street level coffee shop. 40 George St, Edinburgh EH2 2LE | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps
4. Cult Coffee Roasters
Operating out of a converted vennel since 2014, Cult Coffee works closely with roasters to produce the tastiest coffee they can. 104 Buccleuch St, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9NG | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps
