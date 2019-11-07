Edinburgh diners raised thousands for charity dining at Tattu

Tattu officially opens tomorrow

Guests were invited to Tattu, which has just concluded its soft launch period, to dine at the new venue and at the end of their meal were asked to ‘pay as you feel’ to raise funds for the charity.

Donations from diners were then matched by the owners, brothers Adam and Drew Jones, and presented to one of Scotland’s leading youth homeless charities.

Money donated by generous diners is going towards helping youth homelessness

Adam Jones, co-founder of Tattu, said: “As we open the doors of our new venue, we want to ensure we engage with the local community, particularly with organisations that are making a real difference.

Kate Polson, CEO of Rock Trust, said: “We were delighted when Tattu reached out to us to say they wanted us to be the beneficiaries of its charity event. Support from our community is integral to our work helping young people avoid and move on from homelessness for good.

“It’s brilliant to see a new local business immediately choose to use their position to make a tangible difference in their community.”

Funds raised for Rock Trust are the highest raised to date by the restaurant and its diners.

Tattu Edinburgh is the brand’s fourth venue and it’s first in Scotland - as part of the opening of each venue, the restaurant hosts an exclusive charity dinner in partnership with a local non-profit organisation.