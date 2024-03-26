Edinburgh Easter Bank Holiday 2024 opening times for Fort Kinnaird shopping centre and St James Quarter
With the Easter Bank Holiday weekend finally here, some shops will have reduced opening hours. These are the confirmed opening hours for the major shopping centres around Edinburgh.
Several have announced a range of events and offers including some to keep the kids entertained during the school holidays.
Fort Kinnaird
The centre will be open on Good Friday, 29th March, from 9am-9pm. On Easter Saturday, 30th March, from 9am-6pm. Easter Sunday, 31st March, it's open from 9am-6pm and on Easter Monday, 1st April, from 9am-9pm.
Visitors are advised to check with specific shops and restaurants directly before setting off to avoid disappointment, as opening hours for outlets vary.
There's plenty of activities and offers at Fort Kinnaird throughout the Easter holidays, including discounted cinema tickets and kids eat free deals.
At the Odeon adult and child tickets are £2.50 for selected weekend showings in the morning. Top family picks include the highly anticipated Combat Wombat: Double Trouble, Migration, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Kung Fu Panda 4.
Kids eat for free during the Easter holidays at TGI Friday's, choosing from one of the restaurant’s kid's meals when dining with an adult who is a Rewards Member.
Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “We know many people will be looking for ways to spend quality time with loved ones during the Easter break, and with a number of kids eat free deals, exciting cinema releases and our range of stores, there are many possibilities at the centre.”
St James Quarter
The St James Quarter is open as normal over Easter weekend. Shops are open from 9am to 8pm with restaurants open later until 1am. Visitors are advised to check with individual outlets in case their opening times vary.
Restaurant Duck and Waffle are offering free kids breakfast during the Easter Break from Monday 1st -Monday 15th April.
Treat little ones to kid-friendly dishes, such as sweet & savoury Pancakes, Caramelised Banana Waffles, Greek Yoghurt, Eggs, and more. The offer is available daily with every adult breakfast.
Gyle
The Gyle will stick to usual opening hours. On Easter Friday it's open 9.30am to 8pm, Saturday from 9am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 6pm. On Easter Monday it's open 9.30 to 8pm as normal.
On Saturday the 30th of March & Easter Sunday the Easter Bunny will be making a special visit to the centre. Tickets are on sale for The Easter Bunny Breakfast Party which will start at 10am and run for 2 hours.Tickets start from £9.95 per child and £5.95 per adult. All money raised will be going to CHAS (Children's Hospices Across Scotland).
