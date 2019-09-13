Edinburgh fish and chip shop named on Best Newcomer list at the National Fish & Chip Awards

A new Edinburgh fish and chip shop has been named on the Best Newcomer shortlist at a top UK-wide fish and chip awards.

The Best Newcomer Award shortlist reveals the Top 10 UK fish and chip businesses that are making a major impact in their first year in the industry, as part of the 2020 National Fish & Chip Awards.

Tony Crolla opened his new chip shop Bertie's on Victoria Street in December last year.

Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry, say that the awards showcase excellence in fish and chip businesses across the country. Formed in 1988, they are now recognised as one of the most prominent and respected seafood industry events in the UK.

The finalists have, according to the judges, gone above and beyond to secure their place in this stage of the competition, with Bertie's Restaurant and Bar, which opened on the Capital's Victoria Street last December, having successfully "battered" the local competition in order to gain a place on the coveted shortlist for the award.

The organisers say that performing well in this award category can be a sign of great things to come for a business, with the 2019 Best Newcomer Award winner, Fish and Chips at Weston Grove from Chester, Cheshire, having successfully gone on to secure a place in the 2020 Top 20 finalists for the flagship award category – UK Fish and Chip Shop of the Year.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, said: “The UK is the home of traditional fish and chip takeaways, so it’s fantastic to see new businesses challenging the norm by providing innovative business ideas and bringing in transferable skills from a diverse range of industries. We have 10 exceptional new business owners represented in this Best Newcomer shortlist and we wish all the shortlisted businesses the best of luck in the final round of judging.”

Bertie's will now join fellow Scottish eatery, the Redcloak Fish Bar in Stonehaven, and the 8 other finalists in competing for the chance to take home the coveted title of the UK’s Best Newcomer.

The judges will make a final round of visits to each of the shortlisted businesses to undertake mystery dining assessments and full inspections of all aspects of the respective shops. This will determine a Top 3 shortlist and the overall national champion will be announced at the National Fish & Chip Awards ceremony held in London on 23 January 2020.