Four new padel tennis courts with floodlights, canopies and a viewing area will be installed at an Edinburgh football complex after the plans were approved.

Part of a proposed extension of its Sighthill site at 66 Bankhead Drive, the five-a-side football business Powerleague aims to capitalise on the growing popularity of padel tennis.

The plans, submitted on December 23, were approved on February 17 by the council’s planning department. There were no notes of support or objections to the online planning application.

Powerleague Sighthill in Edinburgh, which will see padel tennis courts added either side of the pictured pavilion after the plans were approved by the council. | Google Maps

Chief planning officer David Givan said: “The loss of open space and part of an outdoor sports facility is acceptable. There will be no significant impact on the local environment, green blue network and there will be local benefit with improved range of sports facilities on-site.

“Subject to condition no adverse impact on trees will occur, ecology or flooding. An infringement of the car parking standards is acceptable and appropriate cycle parking is included.

“The development will be sustainable and is located near sustainable transport modes. It is acceptable in terms of equalities and no human rights impacts have been identified. No other material considerations identified outweigh this conclusion.”

The currently vacant space and car parking spaces to the west of the Powerleague pavilion. | Google Maps

In order to accommodate the padel courts, one of the existing 5 a-side football pitches will be removed. Two new courts will be introduced to the east of the clubhouse, replacing a football pitch, and two courts will be introduced to the west of the clubhouse on vacant landscaped land.

The proposals include spectators viewing areas and five new bike stands for 10 bicycles. As part of the proposals, two existing car parking spaces will be reduced in width and converted to motorcycle spaces, with bollards introduced adjacent to the spaces to segregate the car park from the playing courts.

In the planning documents, Powerleague said: “The introduction of Padel to this location will be of huge benefit to local community health and wellbeing, allowing access to this new and fast growing sport on an equitable basis. We offer a pay and play model, meaning that anyone from the community can play via an online booking app.”

The vacant site to the east of the Powerleague Sighthill pavilion will also be transformed. | Google Maps

Each padel court will have a footprint of 10m x 20m and the courts will be spaced two metres apart, located either side of the pavilion building. The padel courts will be largely contained within the footprint of the north-east five a-side pitch and on land between the pitch and car park area.

The two “new build” courts will be located to the western side of the pavilion building and set out in an L-shape, wrapping around the building. In order to avoid root protection zones identified for matures trees to the west, the siting of the courts will require a slight incursion into the existing parking area.

Much like the existing football pitches, the proposed padel courts, will have a synthetic carpet surface and they will be enclosed by clear glazed panels with mesh fencing and floodlights above.

These plans show were the four new padel tennis courts will be placed (in blue) at the Powerleague Sighthill complex in Edinburgh. | City of Edinburgh Council

Powerleague now has three years to carry out the works, under planning conditions, which also state that trees on site shall be protected for the duration of the construction period.

And, prior to commencement of the development, full details of biodiversity enhancement measures need to be submitted to and approved in writing by the planning authority.

There are currently 550 padel tennis courts in the UK with a further 500 in construction or in the planning process. Over 90,000 people play the sport in the UK and this number is set to grow