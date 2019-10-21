Edinburgh Horror Festival 2019: dates, tickets, venues and what’s on

If you’re brave enough to check out this year’s festival, this is everything you need to know.

What is the Horror Fest?

The Edinburgh Horror Festival aims to incorporate all forms of entertainment to celebrate Halloween.

Are you brave enough to check out the spooky festival? (Photo: Edinburgh Horror Festival)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Edinburgh News, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using theatre, comedy, magic, spoken word, film, games, improv, workshops, interactive events and more, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to planning your Halloween festivities.

Where and when is it on?

The horror festival will run from Thursday 24 October to Sunday 3 November 2019.

The festival takes place indoors across two venues and also features an outside meeting area for events as well.

These venues are:

Banshee Labyrinth, Niddry Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1LG

Lauriston Castle, 2 Crammond Road S, EH4 6AD

Grassmarket, space to be announced

What’s on?

On the Edinburgh Horror Fest website, the 2019 programme is ready to view. With over 30 shows to get involved in, there will be something for everyone.

If you’re not sure where to start with the festival, here are a few acts to get the ball rolling. Included in the lineup is:

The festival has teamed up with Edinburgh Dungeon to bring you an exclusive horror walking tour of the Old Town which also includes entry to the Edinburgh Dungeon.

Teaming up with two tour guides, you’ll be taken up the closes and wynds of the Old Town, hearing tales of horror. Afterwards, you’ll get to enter the Edinburgh Dungeon and experience their Halloween exclusive show White Lady: Bloody Revenge.

Saturday 2 November, tickets cost £17.95. Over 18s only.

Here to regale you with grisly tales of danger, crazy comedy and jaw-dropping magic that will have you on the edge of your seat. Hot off the back of his sells out Edinburgh Fringe 2019 shows, Danger Dave Ruebens is here to thrill.

Friday 25 - Sunday 27 October, 31 October. Tickets are pay what you can or you can reserve seats for £6. Over 18s only.

Do you want your Halloween costume to be the grisliest at the party? This is how you’ll learn - go along to this workshop with Louise and you’ll learn all the SFX skills you’d need for your perfect Halloween look.

Alternatively, you can go along to the make-up booth and have Louise craft an utterly terrifying look for your night out.

Thursday 31 October - Saturday 2 November. Tickets £5. Over 18s only.

Join Linda Perttula and Ines Alvarez, two storytellers based in Edinburgh, who will share will you dark and macabre tales. From the gruesome true stories of the streets of Edinburgh to a gothic horror tales on a Spanish galleon in the high seas.

This show is described as perfect for the “lovers of the sinister and uncanny”.

Thursday 31 October - Sunday 3 November. Tickets are on a pay what you can basis, or alternatively you can reserve seats for £5. Over 18s only.

The iconic Halloween movie is getting screened for your spooky pleasure, but that’s not all. Before the film kicks off, there will be a comedy panel quiz show feature comedy and horror guests to battle it out to become the Queen of Transylvania.

Saturday 2 November. The game show starts at 11:30pm and lasts for an hour. Tickets are on a pay what you can basis, or alternatively you can reserve a seat for £5. The movie starts at 12:30am and entry is free.

Tickets

On the Edinburgh Horror Festival website it states that “the vast majority of shows are free entry” but for shows with tickets, you’ll need to either purchase these tickets beforehand or on the door.

You can see what shows are ticketed by checking out the Edinburgh Horror Festival programme.

With lots of shows free or priced as “pay what you can”, other prices for shows range from £2 up to £17.95. The majority of priced shows are under £10.

You will not be sent physical tickets if you purchase them online - instead, all you need to bring is proof of purchase as your ticket and that will get matched against the horror festivals records.

Important information

There is some information that could be important to know prior to making plans to visit the shows being conducted at the horror festival:

- All shows taking place at the Banshee Labyrinth are over 18s only due to the fact that it’s a pub

- People on crutches or with walking aids should be able to access all the venues, however those in wheelchairs may find that there is less suitable access. If you have any mobility and accessibility concerns, get in touch with the festival directly by filling out this online form from the website. The festival aims to respond within 24 hours