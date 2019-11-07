Edinburgh hour-by-hour weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit and what to expect this weekend

This is an hour by hour forecast of the weather that’s in store for Edinburgh throughout today (7 Nov). This information comes from the Met Office forecast for Edinburgh.

Thursday (7 November)

9am - 60 per cent chance of light rain, 6C

Don't get caught in the rain today out and about in Edinburgh (Photo: Shutterstock)

10am - 50 per cent chance of light rain, 7C

11am - 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 7C

12pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 7C

1pm - 70 per cent chance of heavy showers, 7C

2pm - 80 per cent chance of heavy rain, 7C

3pm - 10 per cent chance of being cloudy, 8C

4pm - 10 per cent chance of being cloudy, 8C

5pm - 10 per cent chance of being cloudy, 8C

6pm - 10 per cent chance of being cloudy, 8C

7pm - 40 per cent chance of light showers, 7C

8pm - 10 per cent chance of being cloudy, 7C

9pm - 20 per cent chance of being overcast, 7C

10pm - 60 per cent chance of heavy showers, 6C

11pm - 10 per cent chance of being clear, 6C

How does the weekend look?

According to the Met Office, Friday (8 Nov) is set to have a frosty and perhaps foggy start to the morning before turning into a mostly dry and increasingly sunny day with a maximum temperature of 8C.

Saturday looks to have a cloudy morning before turning to rain, starting at 3pm and lasting most of the day. Maximum temperature 5C, with the sun setting at 4:17pm.