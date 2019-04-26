Edinburgh Restaurant Awards 2019 finalists revealed - which is your favourite?

After a successful awards ceremony last year, the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards are back. Nominations ran until mid-April, before being whittled down by an expert judging panel to these finalists. You can get involved by voting in the Hidden Gem category.

1. Best Cafe/Deli Finalists: The Bearded Baker; The Pastry Section; 127; Lowdown Coffee.

2. Best Customer Service Finalists: Fazenda; The Fishmarket; Pizzeria 1926; Ronaq.

3. Best Family Friendly Finalists: Akva; Conifox; The Waterside Bistro; Wings.

4. Best Newcomer Finalists: 83 Hanover; The Little Chartroom; Fazenda, Stocks.

