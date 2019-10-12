Edinburgh restaurant on the market after 35 years for £1,250,000
After 35 years as an established business on Edinburgh’s historic Cockburn Street, Viva Mexico has been brought to the market for an incredible £1,250,000.
The Old Town family-run restaurant has been a staple for locals and tourists alike in the Capital since 1984, but this year owners Julio and Judith Gonzalez have decided to sell the business so that they can retire.
They said: “After 35 happy and rewarding years running our restaurant we have decided it is time to retire.
Stuart Drysdale, Director at Christie & Co’s Edinburgh office who is handling the sale said: “Viva Mexico presents a rare opportunity to secure property on Cockburn Street, a very short distance from the Royal Mile in Central Edinburgh.
The restaurant is on the market through Christie & Co at offers around £1,250,000 for the freehold which includes the ground floor and part of the lower ground floor.
Part of the lower ground floor is held on a leasehold basis with a passing rental of £11,000 and 8 years remaining on a lease with Edinburgh City Council.
