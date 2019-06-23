Edinburgh roadworks: Scheduled road closures, temporary traffic lights and diversions
Here are all of the published roadworks in Edinburgh which will start this week (w/c 24 June)
This is a comprehensive list of all of the road closures due to start from Monday 24 June until Sunday 30 June according to the City of Edinburgh Council website.
1. Hill Street South Lane, 24 June
Eastern city centre junction with Hill Street closed due to a gas main connection, starts at 9am till 5pm
2. Slateford Road, 24 June
Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart at the Maltings, off-peak temporary traffic lights due to Scottish Water manhole repairs, runs 9:30am - 4pm
3. Colinton Road, 24 to 25 June
3-way temporary traffic lights at Redford Road due to Scottish Water manhole repairs, begins 9:30am on Monday and finished at 7pm on Tuesday.
4. Granville Terrace, 24 June to 28 June
4-way temporary traffic lights at Polwarth Gardens due to Scottish Power cable connections, begins 9:30am on Monday until 4pm on Friday.
