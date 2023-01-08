Edinburgh school holidays 2023: Full list of term dates and breaks including Easter holidays
Schools in Edinburgh returned after the Christmas and New Year break this week - here’s the confirmed school dates for the rest of the year
Children across the Edinburgh city region headed back to school on Thursday (January 5) following a two week break to celebrate the Christmas and New Year period. Their return to the classroom signals the start of the Spring term.
The Spring term is the halfway point of the school year with it being the second of three terms across the whole school year. With more term dates to consider as we enter the new year, children, parents and guardians alike will be interested to know when schools are open due to bank holidays as well as breaks.
There is a mid term break to consider in the Spring term before children break up for the big six week summer holidays in which parents and guardians will no doubt look for activities to keep the kids occupied.
Parents and guardians will likely be eager to learn of the term dates for the rest of the school year, to plan holidays, excursions and more. Well fear not as Edinburgh City Council has released term dates for the rest of the 2022/2023 school year.
What are the school holiday dates for Edinburgh for the 2023 school year?
Spring term 2023
- Term starts: Tuesday, January 5, 2023
- Mid term: Monday, February 13, 2023 to Friday 17th February 17, 2023
- Term ends: Friday, March 31, 2023
Easter holidays
- Monday, April 3, 2023 to Friday, April 14, 2023
Summer term 2023
- Term starts: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Term ends: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Mid term holidays
- Monday, May 1, 2023, May Day.
- Tuesday, May 2, 2023, staff only day.
- Monday, May 22, 2023, Victoria Day.
When does the 2023/24 school year start for schools in Edinburgh?
Autumn term 2023
- Term starts: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Mid term: Monday, October 16, 2023 to Monday, October 23, 2023
- Term ends: Friday, December 22, 2023
Mid term holidays
- Monday, September 18 2023, autumn holiday.
The remainder of the 2023/24 school term dates can be found on the City of Edinburgh council website.