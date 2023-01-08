Children across the Edinburgh city region headed back to school on Thursday (January 5) following a two week break to celebrate the Christmas and New Year period. Their return to the classroom signals the start of the Spring term.

The Spring term is the halfway point of the school year with it being the second of three terms across the whole school year. With more term dates to consider as we enter the new year, children, parents and guardians alike will be interested to know when schools are open due to bank holidays as well as breaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a mid term break to consider in the Spring term before children break up for the big six week summer holidays in which parents and guardians will no doubt look for activities to keep the kids occupied.

Parents and guardians will likely be eager to learn of the term dates for the rest of the school year, to plan holidays, excursions and more. Well fear not as Edinburgh City Council has released term dates for the rest of the 2022/2023 school year.

What are the school holiday dates for Edinburgh for the 2023 school year?

Spring term 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Term starts: Tuesday, January 5, 2023

Mid term: Monday, February 13, 2023 to Friday 17th February 17, 2023

Term ends: Friday, March 31, 2023

Easter holidays

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, April 3, 2023 to Friday, April 14, 2023

Summer term 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Term starts: Monday, April 17, 2023

Term ends: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Mid term holidays

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, May 1, 2023, May Day.

Tuesday, May 2, 2023, staff only day.

Monday, May 22, 2023, Victoria Day.

The City of Edinburgh Council has confirmed primary schools will close for all pupils on January 10, while secondary schools will shut on January 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When does the 2023/24 school year start for schools in Edinburgh?

Autumn term 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Term starts: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Mid term: Monday, October 16, 2023 to Monday, October 23, 2023

Term ends: Friday, December 22, 2023

Mid term holidays

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, September 18 2023, autumn holiday.