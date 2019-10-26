Edinburgh tea shop launch plastic-free membership subscription

Everything in it down to the labels on the box and packaging are plastic-free

Now Eteaket are offering a monthly tea delivery where everything included is plastic-free.

In the first month’s subscription, loose tea is received along with plastic-free self-fill tea bags and a tea chest.

"There are two great alternatives. Firstly, switch to loose leaf tea with an infuser, strainer or plastic free self fill paper tea bag.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Our tea bags have been plastic free right from the day we launched in 2008. We're proud to be helping food service businesses all over the UK and further afield end single-use plastic through elevating their tea offering."