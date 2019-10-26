Edinburgh tea shop launch plastic-free membership subscription
Tea drinkers have been urged to avoid plastic tea bags after tests found that a single one sheds billions of particles of microplastic into each cup.
Now Eteaket are offering a monthly tea delivery where everything included is plastic-free.
In the first month’s subscription, loose tea is received along with plastic-free self-fill tea bags and a tea chest.
"There are two great alternatives. Firstly, switch to loose leaf tea with an infuser, strainer or plastic free self fill paper tea bag.
"Our tea bags have been plastic free right from the day we launched in 2008. We're proud to be helping food service businesses all over the UK and further afield end single-use plastic through elevating their tea offering."
Starting from £19.95 per month with postage covered in the cost, membership subscriptions can for last three, six or 12 months.