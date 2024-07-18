Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Film crews will set up in Edinburgh city centre this weekend as they begin two days of filming for a new romantic comedy.

Two Edinburgh streets will be closed on Sunday, July 21, and Monday, July 22, while the film crews work on the Indian production, the title of which is still unknown.

Lawnmarket eastbound from George IV Bridge and High Street, between St Giles' Street and Cockburn Street, will be closed on Sunday from 10.30am until 4pm.

On Monday, Craigleith Crescent in Ravelston will be closed between it's junctions with Craigleith Gardens from 8am until 1pm.

Filming had also been due to take place on a Stockbridge street for most of the day on Tuesday, with the St Vincent Street/ St Stephen Street/ Cumberland Street junction originally due to be closed from 8am - 8pm. However, that scheduled filming has now been cancelled.

In March, Peatville Terrace in Edinburgh was transformed into Lockerbie for filming of new drama Flight 103. | In March, Peatville Terrace in Edinburgh was transformed into Lockerbie for filming of new drama Flight 103. Photo by Kevin Quinn.

In March this year, Peatville Terrace in Longstone was transformed into Lockerbie 1988 for filming of new drama Flight 103 for American TV channel NBC.

Filming took place for two days, with residents cars’ removed from the street and replaced with cars from the 1980s, street signs replaced and Christmas decorations placed in properties’ front windows and gardens.