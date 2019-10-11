Edinburgh whisky bar offers chance to get a taste of Scotland
City centre whisky bar and restaurant Usquabae has launched the second edition of its A Taste of Scotland Menu which will run until the end of November.
Friday, 11th October 2019, 16:00 pm
The menu will focus on produce and flavours of the Highlands and Islands and food will include a game sausage roll, Scottish salmon, and corn-fed chicken supreme and each course can be paired with a specially selected whisky from their extensive range.
The meal costs £26 and a whisky pairing can be added for an additional £24.
