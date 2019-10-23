Edinburgh woman launches six-week course to help dog owners with shy, nervous or reactive pets

Suzanne Gould, a dog trainer based in Leith, has worked with a range of dog in her business, Practically Perfect Dog Training, and says specific help with reactive or nervous pets is the standout issue with owners.

Classes begin on October 30th at the YMCA Edinburgh in Junction Place, Leith.

Suzanne with some dogs and their owners.

The number of dogs in class will be limited to four, to ensure everyone gets one-to-one attention and help from Suzanne.

'Mission' to help dogs and their owners

Suzanne, 36, who lives with her Old English Sheepdogs Erick and Ally in Leith, said: "I have lived with and worked with dogs who find some aspects of our human world scary which has caused fear, anxiety or barking behaviour. It is such a shame that dogs live life like this, so I have made it my mission to help these dogs and their humans.

"I know how important effective training is in strengthening the bond we have with our dog's this course is designed to aid this bond. I wanted to offer training classes that address these common confidence problems and give owners a confidence boost too.”

Suzanne with a dog and its owner.

"Ultimately training brings joy to owners and is fulfilling for dogs. The dogs I work with get a huge amount back from the sessions and seeing the happiness it gives their parents is amazing."

The Dogs Trust says 49 per cent of dog owners say their pets show behavioural signs of fear when they hear loud noises, and more than a fifth of dogs in a recent large survey said their dogs showed dome signs of barking or lunging at other dogs while out for a walk.

Class attendee Eliese, who takes her rescue dog, said: "We’re all really enjoying it. Lots of fun activities to help Ozzy de-stress and plenty of one-to-one advice. Suzanne is really friendly, knowledgeable and Ozzy, a nervous, human-reactive rescue dog, is comfortable and relaxed in her classes and presence."

To find out more visit https://www.edinburghholisticdogs.co.uk/practically-perfect-dog-training or email Contact@edinburghholisticdogs.co.uk