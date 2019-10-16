Edinburgh's Cold Town Beer wins micro brewery of the year at prestigious awards
Edinburgh’s Cold Town Beer has been named Micro Brewery of the Year at The Scottish Bar & Brew Awards 2019.
Over 150 people gathered at Marriott Hotel in Glasgow earlier this month to celebrate the best bars, pubs and breweries in Scotland and both venues and individuals were rewarded for their individuality in the industry.
As well as being served across 22 pubs, bars and restaurants in Scotland, it finds its home at Cold Town House in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket which opened earlier this year.
The venue hosts eight 500 litre beer tanks where Cold Town Beer is brewed fresh for its guests and also serves up unique special brews for visitors to discover.
“Having only started brewing in April 2018, we are still quite new to the industry so this is a massive achievement for us. We are very proud of our small batch lager and are continuously experimenting and discovering new varieties for our drinkers to try.
“We founded Cold Town Beer as a beer to be enjoyed by everyone so it is great to see our efforts being recognised.”
