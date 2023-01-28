Just a few weeks remain till Valentine’s Day, the most romantic day of the year, and everyone will want to look their absolute best for their special someone. Edinburgh has a wide range of hairstylists and beauty specialists, so there are many options for enhancing your looks.

However, because many salons are busier at this time of year, it could be more challenging to find a hairstylist before Valentine’s Day. Make an appointment as soon as you can to make sure you get a convenient date and time.

Highly skilled hair stylists can be found all over Edinburgh, from the salon in the city centre to the one in your neighbourhood, but with so many options, it could be challenging to decide which one you like most. Then, what better approach to choose than to find out what previous customers thought of the business?

In order to find out which salons are frequently complimented by clients who have actually visited them, we looked at Google reviews. The top salons and hairdressers that have at least 4.9 out of 5 stars in customer ratings on Google are listed here, in no particular order.

Top 7 hairdressers and salons in Edinburgh

Gruagaire Hair Salon & Barbers

Rating: 5 out 5 (116 reviews)

Location: 70 Morningside Rd, Edinburgh EH10 4BZ

Review: "Relaxing experience and a great haircut at a reasonable price!"

Book your appointment on Gruagaire Hair Salon website .

Floxzee Hair & Salon Edinburgh

Rating: 5 out of 5 (117 reviews)

Location: 352 Gorgie Rd, Edinburgh EH11 2RQ

Review: "The best place in Edinburgh to have your braids sorted!"

Book your appointment on the Floxzee Hair website .

The Projects Hair Salon Edinburgh

Rating: 5 out of 5 (31 reviews)

Location: 12-14 Lochrin Buildings, Edinburgh EH3 9NB

Review: "Staff couldn’t be more lovely and helpful and the interiors are so lush."

Book your appointment on The Projects Hair Salon Edinburgh website .

ROKU Salon

Rating: 5 out of 5 (46 reviews)

Location: 6 Lord Russell Pl, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1NQ

Review: "The staff make your experience very relaxing for a day for a bit of me time!"

Book your appointment on the ROKU Salon website .

Urban Edinburgh

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 (174 reviews)

Location: 38 Howe St, Edinburgh EH3 6TH

Review: "I’m very happy with the service and the place, and will keep referring friends."

Book your appointment on Urban Edinburgh website .

Muse Hair

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 (318 reviews)

Location: 45 Ferry Rd., Edinburgh EH6 4AF

Review: "He listened to what I wanted and proceeded to give me the best haircut ever!"

Book your appointment on Muse Hair website .

Connolly Hair

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 (42 reviews)

Location: 16 Howe St, Edinburgh EH3 6TD

Review: "Brilliant small busy salon in great location."