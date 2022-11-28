Following their monumental Love Island triumph this year, lovebirds Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are set to launch their own spin-off series. The couple will star in travel programme Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings that will air on ITV.

The new show will follow the couple as they take two trips of a lifetime. It involves an adventure to Frosione in Davide’s Italy, as well as to Ekin-Su’s hometown of Odemis in Turkey.

Over the course of the show, the Love Island champions will have the opportunity to introduce each other to their family and friends. Ekin-Su will also aim to impress the Sanclimenti family by showcasing her cooking skills.

The first episode of Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings will air on Monday (November 28). It finishes with a second episode that will hit the small screen the following day on November 29.

To catch a glimpse of what to expect from the new travel programme, a trailer has been released and is now available to watch. It was first revealed on both Ekin-Su and Davide’s social media platforms.

