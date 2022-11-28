Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings: Love Island 2022 winners star in ITV travel show - trailer and how to watch
Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su and Davide will visit Italy and Turkey in their ITV spin-off show which starts on Monday (November 28).
Following their monumental Love Island triumph this year, lovebirds Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are set to launch their own spin-off series. The couple will star in travel programme Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings that will air on ITV.
The new show will follow the couple as they take two trips of a lifetime. It involves an adventure to Frosione in Davide’s Italy, as well as to Ekin-Su’s hometown of Odemis in Turkey.
Over the course of the show, the Love Island champions will have the opportunity to introduce each other to their family and friends. Ekin-Su will also aim to impress the Sanclimenti family by showcasing her cooking skills.
The first episode of Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings will air on Monday (November 28). It finishes with a second episode that will hit the small screen the following day on November 29.
To catch a glimpse of what to expect from the new travel programme, a trailer has been released and is now available to watch. It was first revealed on both Ekin-Su and Davide’s social media platforms.
To watch the show live, it will be broadcast live on ITV2 at 9pm. For those who miss out on any episodes, it will be available on catch-up and streaming services ITV Hub and ITVX.