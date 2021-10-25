Not all dogs are naturally smart or obedient, no matter how adorable or lovable they are.

However, just because you might be having some hiccups in training your dog, doesn’t mean there isn’t help out there.

From group puppy training classes where your dog can learn how to socialise with other pups, to 1-2-1 sessions for dogs displaying difficult behaviour, there are plenty of otions for dog training classes in Edinburgh.

Here are the top seven dog training classes in Edinburgh for you and your dog to try out.

1. Tail Academy Dog Training Edinburgh Open to dogs and their owners from Leith, Portobello, and other areas from around Edinburgh, Tail Academy Dog Training Edinburgh offers both group and 1-2-1 sessions to puppies and older dogs to help give them the life skills they need for a happy life with their families.

2. Walk & Train Edinburgh Walk & Train Edinburgh at 6 Steel's Place are known for their professionalism and skill in 1-2-1 dog training sessions. Trainers can come out on walks with you to focus on particular behaviour or attend group training or puppy classes for more general assistance.

3. Dog Training By Design Working from Joppa Road in Portobello, Pamela Moffat of Dog Training By Design takes a personalised approach to dog training, making her popular it Edinburgh residents.

4. Buddy's Dog Training Buddy's Dog Training in Dalkeith specialises in 1-2-1 sessions with an emphasis on positive reinforcement for dogs of all ages.