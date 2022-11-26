Naming a child is a tough decision, and many parents can become torn on whether to go for something traditional or something trendy.
The list comes from parenting website Bounty.com – did your favourite name make the list?
1. Isla
Meaning of Isla: This is the feminine form of the name Islay refering to an Island which lies off the west coast of Scotland; also a diminutive of Isabella. Photo: Shutterstock
2. Sophie
Meaning of Sophie: A pet form of the English, German, Italian and Russian Sophia, Sophie is of Old Greek origin meaning 'wisdom'. Photo: Shutterstock
3. Olivia
Meaning of Olivia: Olivia is taken from the Latin word meaning 'olive'. It is a variation of the name Oliver. Photo: Shutterstock
4. Amelia
Meaning of Amelia: Often confused with the name Emilia, this name means something different, and is derived from the the Germanic name Amala, meaning 'work'. Photo: Shutterstock
