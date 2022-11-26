News you can trust since 1873
When it comes to naming their little bundle of joy, many parents can become torn on whether to go for something classic or something unique.

Baby girl names: The 10 most popular girls' names in Edinburgh for 2022

Naming a child is a tough decision, and many parents can become torn on whether to go for something traditional or something trendy.

By Gary Flockhart
4 hours ago
Updated 26th Nov 2022, 8:42am

These are the 10 most popular baby names for girls in Edinburgh, according to the latest data.

The list comes from parenting website Bounty.com – did your favourite name make the list?

1. Isla

Meaning of Isla: This is the feminine form of the name Islay refering to an Island which lies off the west coast of Scotland; also a diminutive of Isabella. Photo: Shutterstock

2. Sophie

Meaning of Sophie: A pet form of the English, German, Italian and Russian Sophia, Sophie is of Old Greek origin meaning 'wisdom'. Photo: Shutterstock

3. Olivia

Meaning of Olivia: Olivia is taken from the Latin word meaning 'olive'. It is a variation of the name Oliver. Photo: Shutterstock

4. Amelia

Meaning of Amelia: Often confused with the name Emilia, this name means something different, and is derived from the the Germanic name Amala, meaning 'work'. Photo: Shutterstock

Edinburgh