Baby girl names: The 21 most popular baby names in Edinburgh for girls born in 2022
Naming a child is tricky, so get some inspiration with the most popular girls names chosen in Edinburgh last year
New figures from National Records of Scotland have revealed the most used names for newborns in Edinburgh. In 2022, Olivia and Noah were the most popular names chosen by parents for their new arrivals in Scotland. However, another adorable girl's name has taken the top spot in the Capital. There are the 21 most popular Edinburgh girls names, according to the latest data.
Page 1 of 6