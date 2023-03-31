News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
1 hour ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 hours ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
2 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named

Baby girl names: The 21 most popular baby names in Edinburgh for girls born in 2022

Naming a child is tricky, so get some inspiration with the most popular girls names chosen in Edinburgh last year

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:48 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:49 BST

New figures from National Records of Scotland have revealed the most used names for newborns in Edinburgh. In 2022, Olivia and Noah were the most popular names chosen by parents for their new arrivals in Scotland. However, another adorable girl's name has taken the top spot in the Capital. There are the 21 most popular Edinburgh girls names, according to the latest data.

Isla was the most popular girl name in Edinburgh last year for babies. 37 wee ones were given the Scottish name, which is derived from the word "island".

1. Isla

Isla was the most popular girl name in Edinburgh last year for babies. 37 wee ones were given the Scottish name, which is derived from the word "island". Photo: Antonio Gravante

Photo Sales
In 2022, 29 baby girls' named Sophie were born in Edinburgh, making it the second most popular name in the area. The feminine name is of Greek origin and means 'wisdom'.

2. Sophie

In 2022, 29 baby girls' named Sophie were born in Edinburgh, making it the second most popular name in the area. The feminine name is of Greek origin and means 'wisdom'. Photo: Kaushal Mishra via Unsplash

Photo Sales
Olivia was crowned as the most popular baby name for girls in Scotland, but figures reveal it was the third most common name chosen for newborn girls in Edinburgh. The name is of Latin origin and means "olive".

3. Olivia

Olivia was crowned as the most popular baby name for girls in Scotland, but figures reveal it was the third most common name chosen for newborn girls in Edinburgh. The name is of Latin origin and means "olive". Photo: Kelvin Agustinus via Pexels

Photo Sales
The fourth most popular name for baby girls born in Edinburgh was Amelia, with 24 little ones being given the name in 2022. Amelia is derived from the Hebrew word amal, meaning "work".

4. Amelia

The fourth most popular name for baby girls born in Edinburgh was Amelia, with 24 little ones being given the name in 2022. Amelia is derived from the Hebrew word amal, meaning "work". Photo: Sam Rana via Pexels

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
EdinburghNational Records of ScotlandScotland