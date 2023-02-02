News you can trust since 1873
A few simple precautions can ensure that your vet has a happy and healthy Valentine's Day.

Dogs on Valentine's Day: These are 10 tips to keep your adorable pup happy and healthy on the most romantic day of the year 🐶

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate our loved ones – including our four legged friends.

By David Hepburn
2 hours ago

Many of us have welcomed a new four-legged friend into our homes over the winter months – meaning that there will be plenty of new owners who will be spending their first Valentine’s Day with their beloved pet.

And it’s important to realise that the romantic day can be perilous for pups – with a range of dangers that aren’t necessarily obvious.

Here are 10 tips to make sure your Valentine’s Day doesn’t lead to doggy distress.

1. Chocolate

A box of chocolates is a classic Valentine's Day gift but it's important you keep your dog's paws off the sweet treats. Chocolate - particularly darker varieties - contains theobromine which is potentially fatal for canines. The biggesr the dog, the more they can ingest without any serious effects, but if your pooch has just gobbled down a heart-shaped box of chocs a trip to the vet is recommended.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Cakes and cookies

Another popular Vanentine's gift, baked items can include chocolate so should be kept well out of the way of dogs. They may also contain cinnamon which can irritate the lining of canines'' mouths, along with macademia nuts - one of the most dangerous foods for dogs to ingest.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Sweets

Sweets like the always-popular Love Hearts are staple of Valentine's Day but many brands, particularly the sugar-free variety, can contain xylitol. This artificial sweetener is toxic to dogs and can result in low blood sugar and even liver failure if they eat it. Symptoms, including vomiting and seizures, usually start around half an hour after a dog has eaten the dangerous substance.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Flowers

Many of us will receive a Valentine's bunch of flowers, but be aware that certain common types spell trouble for dogs. Lilies, chrysanthemums and tulips are among the flowers that can make a dog sick if they eat them, irritating their mouth and stomach.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

