Easter is the perfect time of year to get out and about with the whole family, from littlest to largest. Photo: Lisa5201 / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

Spring has sprung, the weather is starting to warm up (mostly), and it’s the perfect time to get the whole family out and about over the Easter weekend.

Whether your children have munched through an Easter egg and you need to wind down that sugar high, or the sun is shining and you want to make the most of it, there’s plenty to do in Edinburgh this year.

From the classic Easter egg hunt to more unusual family-friendly events, here’s a look at everything that’s on offer in Scotland’s capital over the next few weeks.

There are plenty of Easter events and activities to choose from in Edinburgh this year. Photo: Sunny Studio / Canva Pro.

Easter activities for kids in Edinburgh

In chronological order, here’s what’s coming up in Edinburgh over the next few weeks for Easter 2022:

- Conifox Adventure Park’s Easter Festival, April 2nd-24th, Conifox Adventure Park and Stables Bistro , Kirkliston EH29 9ER

- Easter Eggcitement at Almond Valley Heritage Centre, April 2nd-24th, Almond Valley Heritage Centre Millfield, Livingston EH54 7AR

- AccessEA Easter Holiday Camps, April 4th-19th, The Edinburgh Academy, 10 Arboretum Road, Edinburgh North EH3 5PL

- Easter Aboard The Royal Yacht Britannia!, April 4th-24th, The Royal Yacht Britannia Ocean Drive, Leith EH6 6JJ

- 100 Golden Egg Easter Hunt, April 9th, Hard Rock Cafe, St Andrew Square

- Easter Afternoon Tea, April 9th-10th, Newhailes House and Gardens Newhailes Road , Musselburgh EH21 6RY

- Edinburgh Science Festival: Easter Trail, April 9th-24th, Royal Botanic Garden, 20A Inverleith Row, Stockbridge and Canonmills EH3 5LR

- A Peter Rabbit Easter Breakfast at Dobbies Edinburgh, April 14th-18th, Dobbies Edinburgh Melville Nursery , Lasswade EH18 1AZ

- Craigies Farm Easter Experience, April 15th-17th, Craigies Farm , South Queensferry EH30 9AR

- Easter Egg Hunt at Newhailes House and Gardens, April 15th-18th, Newhailes House and Gardens Newhailes Road , Musselburgh EH21 6RY

- Easter Eggsplorer Trails, April 15th-18th, Blackness Castle , Blackness EH49 7NH

- Easter Saturday Raceday, April 16th, Musselburgh Racecourse Linkfield Road, Musselburgh EH21 7RG

- Easter Weekend at Gladstone’s Land, April 16th-17th, 477b Lawnmarket, Edinburgh Old Town EH1 2NT

- Spring at the Palace, April 16th, The Palace of Holyroodhouse, Canongate, Edinburgh East EH8 8DX

- Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh’s Easter Celebration, April 17th, Hard Rock Cafe, St Andrews Square

- Easter Activities at Hopetoun House, April 17th-18th, South Queensferry EH30 9SL