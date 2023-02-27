LEGO lovers rejoice! Edinbrick, Edinburgh’s own not for profit LEGO Model Show, is set to return this Spring.

After last year's show sold out within days of tickets going on sale, the organisers have expanded the event to two days, giving more LEGO fans a chance to attend.

The event, which takes place at the Potterrow Dome for the entire weekend of 20-21 May, will also be even bigger with more allocated display space and the expected return of buildzones for creative play.

The organisers promise there will be new LEGO displays from builders from across Scotland and even further afield, a Minifig Hunt and the ever popular everyone’s a winner Tombola. There should also be opportunities to buy Toy themed art and retired LEGO sets.

As a not for profit all volunteer event, Edinbrick’s profits will be going to the Fairy Bricks Charity who donate thousands of LEGO sets to Children’s Hospitals and Wards world wide – including Edinburgh’s Children’s Hospital.

Last year's Edinbrick raised over £4000 for the charity – a number organisers are hoping to improve on by expanding the event to two days.

Tickets are just £5 and are only available online from www.ticketsource.co.uk/edinbrick and are timed entry to help with capacity of the venue.Under Fives are free. Please note that children under 14 years of age require an adult to accompany them.