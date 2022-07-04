A well-known Edinburgh pizza shop is hoping to spread some positivity in two Capital beauty spots by offering children free pizza in exchange for bags of litter.

Last year, Civerinos dished out hundreds of free slices to the Capital’s wee litter-picking heroes who travelled from all over Edinburgh and the Lothians to pick up beach litter at Portobello Promenade and exchange it for treats from the restaurant.

This year, the initiative now includes The Meadows in a bid to keep the popular park clean this summer and city centre bairns rewarded for their good work in helping take responsibility for their surroundings.

Following last year’s headlines surrounding anti-social behaviour in and around both The Meadows and Portobello Promenade, Civerinos hopes to educate the next generation of the ‘young team’ while making the public spaces a cleaner – and happier place – for everyone.

Taking place every morning before noon, parents can bring their children to Civerinos Slice on Portobello Promenade or Forrest Road to collect a litter grabber and clean-up bag.

A full bag of litter can then be swapped for a slice of Civerinos world-famous pizza.

Litter Picking for Kids runs for the whole of July at Forrest Road and for the whole of the school holidays (ends Wednesday 17 August) at Portobello Promenade.

Director of operations Mark De’Mar said: "We have had great success with our kids litter picking incentive on Portobello beach so we wanted to extend that vibe to our OG slice bar at Forrest Road and get the community there involved with keeping The Meadows just as tidy.

“The litter picking incentive has been great on so many fronts. It's a great activity to get kids involved and aware of how they can help their local communities and on a greater scale their planet.