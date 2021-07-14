A couple are 'really grateful' after their wedding engagement at Calton Hill was captured by strangers (Photo: Natasha Kappella and 'Rachel').

Natasha Kappella and her partner Ian McWilliam have said they are ‘really grateful’ after two Australian strangers captured their engagement on Calton Hill.

Thinking her partner was taking her out for a ‘football viewing party’ for her 30th Birthday on Sunday night, Ms Kappella was pleasantly surprised when Mr McWilliam popped the question at a lookout point on the hill overlooking Edinburgh

Natasha Kappella said: “When we were up there, my partner asked to take a photo of me and he asked me to turn around and look wistfully out at the view. I saw this couple watching us and I thought ‘Oh no, that’s so cringey’ like the ‘boyfriends of Instagram’ kind of feel but when I turned back around he was on one knee.”

The scenic and sentimental shot was taken by a woman called Rachel who is from Australia.

The day was made even better when the woman of the pair watching, who they know as Rachel, told them she took a few photos.

Ms Kappella added: "This couple walked down from the hill and said, ‘Congratulations. We were watching and we took a bunch of photos if you want us to airdrop them.’

"It wasn’t planned just strangers who happened to be Australian which seemed really fitting as I am Australian too.

"I posted it on a Facebook page hoping that I could say thank you again as we wouldn’t have had that beautiful shot otherwise.

“Any other couple might of watched and thought ‘Aw that’s sweet’ but I was just really grateful she actually took photos and sent them to us.”

