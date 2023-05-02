An Edinburgh high school is in the running to named as the best in the whole of the UK.

The shortlist for the Tes Schools Awards 2023 has been announced, and Firrhill High School has been shortlisted in the ‘Secondary School of the Year’ category. It is the only Scottish school in the running for the prestigious award.

Now in its 15th year, the Tes Schools Awards recognises the best teachers and schools from UK state and independents, including early years settings, primary and secondary.

The panel of awards judges include school leaders, experts and education researchers. This year, there are 20 award categories including two special awards, honouring the classroom Resource of the Year and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Congratulating Firrhill High School on social media, Transport Convenor Councillor Scott Arthur said: “Well done to all at Firrhill High School in my Ward, it's been nominated as one of the UK's best secondary school in the Times Educational Supplement's ‘Tes Schools Awards 2023! It is the only Scottish high school to make the final!”

Jon Severs, Tes editor and chief judge of the Tes Schools Awards, said: “With these awards we honour the education community, whom we have served for over 112 years. This year has seen some incredibly high quality entries. So every teacher and school who has been named in this shortlist should be very proud – it’s a fantastic achievement.

“We are looking forward to showcasing, as we do every year, just how vital our education professionals are to every facet of this country. Teachers, leaders and support staff all play such an important role in schools: this is our chance to say thank you for all that they do.”