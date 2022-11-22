Edinburgh IKEA to host instore Christmas festival with family films and breakfast with Santa

IKEA Edinburgh is hosting an in-store Winter Festival this Christmas – and free activities include family film screenings and breakfast with Santa himself.

The magical events will run until December 24, with IKEA Family members able to watch festive films in the store’s restaurant as they get comfortable under twinkling lights, wrapped up in cosy blankets.

IKEA Edinburgh also has a very special guest visiting the weekend of Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 December, with Family members able to enjoy a breakfast with the big, jolly guy in the red suit.

IKEA Edinburgh is hosting an in-store Winter Festival this Christmas – and free activities include family film screenings and breakfast with Santa himself.

Those attending have the chance to register their child/ children’s name to receive an early Christmas present, handed out by Santa and his elves.

Transformed into a mini-grotto-workshop, children can explore their imaginations and become elves themselves, learning how to make their own tree decoration to take home to cherish for many more Christmases to come.

For those wanting to learn more about Swedish traditions, customers can pre-book their space to attend one of the store’s Santa Lucia sessions on Saturday December 10.

With different activities and workshops taking place around the store, guests can expect to decorate their own traditional headbands and candle holder, whilst learning all about Santa Lucia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other fun activities for all the family that are taking place in store during the IKEA Winter Festival include:

Jolly Gingerbread: drop-in sessions where, using VINTERSAGA kits, children can express their creativity by decorating their own gingerbread biscuits with icing and edible glitter.

Bauble Bonanza: a drop-in activity especially for the kids allowing them to create their very own bauble, making the experience of decorating the family Christmas tree even more magical and personal.

Winter Wreath Workshops: a bookable workshop for adults giving visitors the chance to come together, enjoy the festive spirit and hand-make their own Christmas wreath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

IKEA is also helping busy parents to make mealtimes easier, with little ones able to tuck into a kid’s pasta with tomato sauce and a soft drink in the restaurant for just 95p. Usually priced at £2.20 for the dish, and £1 for a drink, the offer presents a 70% saving.

All other children’s meals, including plant balls with mashed potatoes, cream sauce and lingonberry, and vegetable nuggets with chips and peas can also be picked up for £1.50 with fruit and a refillable drink included, saving over £2 off the usual price.

Before heading home, families can also get their hands on a real Nordmann fir Christmas tree to take away and decorate together.

James Lindsay, Store Manager at IKEA Edinburgh, said: “The lead up to the festive season is full of excitement for everyone – especially little ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we’ll all be tightening our wallets a bit more this festive season, we’re delighted to be hosting a series of free activities as part of the IKEA Winter Festival, to help families to enjoy an affordable and fun day out with us this winter.”

Visit IKEA’s events page for more information on the Winter Festival activities and how to book.