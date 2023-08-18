A five-year-old Labrador crossbreed is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to find her forever family.

Currently staying with the Dogs Trust West Calder, Sadie is a delightful pup whose favourite pastime is resting her head on your knee while watching the world outside the window.

Sadie’s love for outdoor adventures shines through during her walks – exploring and savouring the scents of the world around her. Having spent her life in a tranquil rural setting, Sadie can find the hustle and bustle of urban life overwhelming and would much prefer a peaceful rural home where she can frolic in local fields, far from the noise of busy areas. A home with a garden would be a dream come true for Sadie.

Sadie would be better suited in a quiet home where patient owners can help build her confidence in new environments and during her walks. She's content being left alone for a couple of hours during the day and is fully house trained. She could live with children aged 14 and above and would thrive as the only pet in the household.

Car rides are among Sadie's favourite activities, and she'll excitedly jump into the car for exciting journeys. She may be initially timid when meeting new people, but a tasty treat is all it takes to win her over.

If you are seeking a loving and charming companion who thrives in a tranquil rural setting, Sadie might be the furry friend you've been looking for.