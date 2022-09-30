To celebrate the launch of the game, ring-tailed lemurs at the wildlife conservation charity’s were treated to a tasty feast of carrots and peas.

Players can choose their favourite animals to adopt, from western grey kangaroos to giant pandas, and build the enclosures and habitats they need to thrive.

Instead of Community Chest and Chance, players will use Wild Cards and Animal Antics to get ahead of their opponents.

Edinburgh Zoo has launch an exclusive edition of Monopoly.

Priced at £39.50, Monopoly Edinburgh Zoo Edition is available now in the Edinburgh Zoo and Highland Wildlife Park gift shops and online at shop.rzss.org.uk.

Every purchase supports the wildlife conservation charity’s vital conservation projects at home in Scotland and around the world.

The news comes just a day after The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) launched a new giraffe webcam to thank everyone who supported Edinburgh Zoo’s Giraffe About Town trail this summer.

This summer a herd of 42 charming giraffe sculptures were spread across the Capital, bringng joy and colour to the city’s streets.

The trail logged over 29 million steps exploring the city-wide herd of eight-foot-tall giraffe sculptures which will now go to auction to raise vital funds for the wildlife conservation charity.

The ‘giraffe cam’ live stream will give viewers the opportunity to see the zoo’s five Nubian giraffes from home, while also raising awareness of the threats faced by this critically endangered species in the wild.

Ben Supple, director of engagement and business development at RZSS, said: “Giraffe About Town has been a wonderful way to encourage more people to explore our city after lockdown and celebrate the capital’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

“We are now looking forward to the auction, which will raise vital funds for our charity’s wildlife conservation work here in Scotland and around the world.”

The Giraffe About Town auction will be hosted by TV personality and renowned auctioneer Charles Hanson at the National Museum of Scotland on Tuesday, 4 October 2022. Would-be sculpture owners can also sign up online to bid for their favourite designs from further afield.

More information is available at giraffeabouttown.org.uk/auction