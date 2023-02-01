Giant pandas Yang Guang and Tian Tian are set to return to China after spending 11 years at Edinburgh Zoo – and as part of plans to give them a fitting farewell, a series of prize draws has been launched for an exclusive opportunity to feed one of them.

Every month from February until June, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) will randomly select one lucky winner from the latest entries to enjoy a ‘Magic Moment’ for two with the iconic species.

A final competition for a top-secret panda-themed grand prize will be announced over the summer.

Edinburgh Zoo is launching a series of prize draws for an exclusive opportunity to feed one of the giant pandas. Photo: Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS)

The Crowdfunder prize draws, which will raise vital funds to help RZSS reverse the decline of 50 species by 2030, also have options to earn rewards for donations over £5, including having names dedicated on a panda paw print at the zoo.

David Field, RZSS chief executive, said: “We are delighted to give people a chance to win these unique experiences and raise vital funds for wildlife conservation in Scotland and around the world with our new monthly prize draws.

“Yang Guang and Tian Tian have helped to inspire millions of visitors to protect, value and love nature and we want to provide as many opportunities as possible for people to say goodbye and celebrate the incredible impact they have had.”

Limited Panda Magic Moments went on sale to RZSS members, patrons and giant panda adopters in January, selling out in a matter of hours. Bespoke ‘Directors Tours’ are still available, and the charity is planning wider activities with community groups and schools.

Field added: “The support of RZSS members, patrons and adopters has been vital, especially in recent years, and we want to thank everyone who already booked an experience and is helping to protect wildlife across the globe.

“We are only able to offer an incredibly limited number of giant panda experiences before the pair return to China, so this really is a rare opportunity.”

Yang Guang and Tian Tian arrived in Edinburgh in December 2011 as part of a 10-year arrangement between RZSS and the China Wildlife Conservation Association, which was extended by two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The giant pandas could leave the Capital as early as the end of October 2023 with travel details to be confirmed closer to the time. After the pandas leave, RZSS will decide on a new species with a crucial factor being how the charity can support conservation in the wild.