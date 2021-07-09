Go Ape branch in Dalkeith Country Park officially opens to thrill-seeking families

The new centre was opened by Go Ape superfan, Verity Bailes, who cut the ribbon to the Dalkeith course in front of a crowd of eager adventurers on Friday.

Mega zip slides for those searching for that roller-coaster, turn-in-your tummy feeling are available at the new park for thrill-seeking adults and young people while other Treetop Adventure challenges are set up for younger children looking to build their climbing and swinging strength.

The 1000-acres park sets a stunning backdrop to the course with woodlands, gardens and historic buildings within view.

There is also a cafe and restaurant on-site to provide refreshments for those taking on the Go Ape challenges, and their spectators.

Dalkeith site manager, Stewart Deards said: “It’s been amazing to watch the site grow from the ground up. Everyone has put in so much effort to develop such a fantastic course, train up our team of eager new starters and we can’t wait to hear the first forest calls of customers in our treetops.”

In 2019, Verity became the first ever woman to complete all 34 Go Ape Treetop Challenge courses and it was only right that she was one of the first customers to lead the way up into the trees at the newly-opened centre.

The Dalkeith branch is located about 30 minutes away from Edinburgh. The site is easily accessible by car, train or bus services and parking costs £3 for the whole day.

