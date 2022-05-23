The former One Direction star will read Jess Hitchman’s In Every House, On Every Street, which is illustrated by Lili la Baleine, on Monday evening (May 23)

The story has been described as a “heart-warming celebration of homes and the different families that live in them”.

Ahead of the broadcast, 28-year-old Styles was pictured sitting cross-legged in a yellow armchair and smiles at the camera.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Styles wears blue and brown spotted pyjamas during his CBeebies Bedtime Stories appearance.

The West Midlands born singer’s nails are painted a matching yellow and he wears a collection of chunky rings on his fingers and a necklace of chunky beads.

He will introduce his bedtime story saying: “Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter.”

Styles will follow in the footsteps of Hollywood star Chris Evans, best known for playing Captain America; Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl; and British actor Tom Hiddleston, who have all appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The programme is on each weekday at 6.50pm on the CBeebies channel and BBC iPlayer.

Read more – Winner announced in chart battle between Sam Ryder and Harry Styles

Last Friday, Styles released his third solo album, Harry’s House, to positive reviews.

Harry’s House sees the star on finding fame at a young age and his recent experience of undergoing therapy.

Critics have praised the record as a step forward for the singer as he embraces a more mature sound and intimate lyrics.

Rhian Daly of the NME offered the record four stars and described it as “undoubtedly Styles’ best record yet”.

She added: “A few bleurgh-inducing moments aside, the musician’s third album feels like a magical thing, a record that you want to take up residence in until you know its every nook and cranny in minute detail.”

Alexis Petridis, The Guardian’s head rock and pop critic, said the album “is extremely well turned out, ticks a lot of the right boxes and has abundant charm, which makes it a perfect reflection of the pop star who made it”.