Choosing the right background can make or break a pet portrait

How to take insta-ready photos of your dog

You don’t need a fancy camera to capture marvellous memories of your four legged-friends

Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 2:55 pm

From quirky angles to free editing tools or props, here are 9 simple tricks to get the best out of your pet photos, thanks to Puparazzi Pet Photography, based in central Scotland.

1. Location location location

If you are going to 'check in' on social media, make sure you take pictures of your iconic pup in front of iconic landmarks

Photo: Supplied

2. Get things into perspective

Use other animals, humans or inanimate objects to show a sense of scale when photographing pups

Photo: Supplied

3. A spot of colour

Free spot colour editing - on most phones or downloadable apps - can make your picture ping

Photo: Supplied

4. Add a prop or two

A colourful old boat and flowers have transformed this standard pet portrait into something more eye-catching

Photo: Supplied

