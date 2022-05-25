How to take insta-ready photos of your dog

From quirky angles to free editing tools or props, here are 9 simple tricks to get the best out of your pet photos, thanks to Puparazzi Pet Photography, based in central Scotland.
1. Location location location
If you are going to 'check in' on social media, make sure you take pictures of your iconic pup in front of iconic landmarks
Photo: Supplied
2. Get things into perspective
Use other animals, humans or inanimate objects to show a sense of scale when photographing pups
Photo: Supplied
3. A spot of colour
Free spot colour editing - on most phones or downloadable apps - can make your picture ping
Photo: Supplied
4. Add a prop or two
A colourful old boat and flowers have transformed this standard pet portrait into something more eye-catching
Photo: Supplied