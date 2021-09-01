Inverleith locals launch a campaign to end park strife
Friends of Inverlieth Park have launched a new campaign to refurbish the children's play park as the tired-looking equipment is either broken or in bad condition.
Stockbridge resident and mum-of-two, Selena Barr is leading the project. She stated: “The children’s play park is more than 40 years old and extremely shabby. With an army of volunteers behind us, Friends of Inverleith Park are hoping to raise in excess of £300,000 for the project
After moving to Edinburgh from the Scottish Borders, Mrs Barr was disappointed with the state of the play park in comparison to the quality of the brand new play park in her old hometown Coldstream.
The Friends of Inverleith Park are currently conducting a survey of play park users in an attempt to secure funding in the near future and want the views of local residents to be taken into consideration.
To take part in the survey, visit: https://bit.ly/InverleithPark