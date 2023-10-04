Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out is packed with fun, games and jokes suitable for preschoolers

Attention kids! Peppa Pig and her friends are returning to Edinburgh with an ‘oink-tastic’ new show.

Based on the much-loved animated TV series, the Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out live show, packed with fun, games and lots of laughs, will visit the Edinburgh Playhouse from 20 to 21 July 2024.

Join Peppa, along with her family and friends, as they go to the zoo and also the beach for a special party – it’s going to be an exciting and fun packed day. Prepare to sing and dance with colourful scarecrows, feed the penguins, build big sandcastles, and even swim in the sea! Packed full of songs, dance and muddy puddles.

Youngsters will be able to see their favourite characters from Peppa Pig live on stage in Edinburgh next year.

Over the past 14 years, Peppa Pig Live has taken to the stage in six popular tours and has been enjoyed by more than two million people in the UK alone.

The cast includes Amy Brooke (Peppa) , Elisha Covell (George), Adam Dick (Daddy Pig/Danny Dog), Emily Jade Hassan (Miss Rabbit/Mummy Pig), Chris Laws (ASM/US) Perrie Sunuwar (Daisy) Zinny Udala (Suzy Sheep).