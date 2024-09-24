Some breeds of cat are naturally more affectionate and friendly than others.Some breeds of cat are naturally more affectionate and friendly than others.
Loving Cats 2024: Here are the 10 most affectionate breeds of snuggly cat - including the cute Ragdoll

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 12th Apr 2022, 14:58 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2024, 14:54 BST

When it comes to four-legged friends it’s usually dogs rather than cats that are thought of as being the most friendly, outgoing and loving pets.

Many people with little experience of cats wrongly believe they are solitary – even standoffish – creatures, but our feline friends can be just as affectionate as their canine colleagues.

And with a number of cat breeds to choose from, some have a tendency to be more friendly than others.

So, if you want a cat that is likely to reciprocate your love and affection, these are the types that should be top of your list.

The intelligent and friendly Abyssinian is the cat most likely to stick to you like glue wherever you are in the house. They are tailor made to be your best friend.

1. Abyssinian

The intelligent and friendly Abyssinian is the cat most likely to stick to you like glue wherever you are in the house. They are tailor made to be your best friend. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

A real gentle giant, most Maine Coons will be delighted to curl up in your lap for the evening. They are also very family-friendly - getting on very well with children, other cats and even dogs.

2. Maine Coon

A real gentle giant, most Maine Coons will be delighted to curl up in your lap for the evening. They are also very family-friendly - getting on very well with children, other cats and even dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Siamese cat is liable to become very attached to its owner and will meow for their attention when they want it - which is likely to be most of the time. Known as the “quintessential people cat” they can still be suspicious of strangers.

3. Siamese

The Siamese cat is liable to become very attached to its owner and will meow for their attention when they want it - which is likely to be most of the time. Known as the “quintessential people cat” they can still be suspicious of strangers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Don't confuse their lack of hair for a cold nature - the Sphynx, also known as the hairless cat, is an outgoing breed that tends to be free with their affection. When they get tired they'll happilly lie on your lap for hours.

4. Sphynx

Don't confuse their lack of hair for a cold nature - the Sphynx, also known as the hairless cat, is an outgoing breed that tends to be free with their affection. When they get tired they'll happilly lie on your lap for hours. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

