SInce the pandemic hit, more of us than ever have welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, with the Kennel Club reporting nearly an eight per cent rise in dog ownership.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

There's also the big decision of what to call your dog, and in recent years the most fashionable monikers have been names that were previously more common for humans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trend of giving our canine companions these everyday names reflects our strengthening bond with our pets – from Alfie to Zara, dogs are a bigger part of the family than ever before.

So, we thought we’d look at the most popular of these names – click the video to see the top 10.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

What 'human' dog name was top dog in 2021?

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.