Mother’s Day is fast approaching, so now’s the time to start making plans for Afternoon Tea with your Mum. Whether you want a luxury high tea or a budget lunch with tea and scones, one of Edinburgh's cafes and restaurants will have the perfect option for you. Here are the best places to go in Edinburgh for an Mother’s Day afternoon tea, according to TripAdvisor reviews.
1. Bon Tea Room
Bon Tea Room in St John's Road, Corstophine, makes delicious and creative afternoon teas - which you can eat in the cafe or take-away. One TripAdvisor reviewer described her afternoon tea as "beautifully presented", and wrote: "The mini scones, cakes, tartlets, macarons and choux pastry swans were delightful, fresh, tasty and just the right size to indulge in them all."
Photo: Bon Tea Room
2. The Colonnades at the Signet Library
Located on Parliament Square in Edinburgh's Old Town is The Colonnades at the Signet Library - a gorgeous venue to enjoy Mother's Day Afternoon Tea in. One reviewer said that the venue serves the "best Afternoon Tea going” and compared the sweet desserts to a "work of art".
Photo: Contributed
3. Palm Court
Palm Court in the Balmoral Hotel serves up an award-winning Afternoon Tea in an elegant setting. After their visit, one diner took to TripAdvisor to recommend the venue, writing: "I have had most of the high end Afternoon teas in Edinburgh and this ranks with the best of them. A beautiful setting, delicious food and a great ambience."
Photo: Contributed
4. The Dome
One of Edinburgh's famous landmarks, The Dome, is a great place to go for afternoon tea with your Mum. One visitor took to TripAdvisor to review the restaurant on George Street, writing: “Lovely afternoon tea in an authentic tea room with lovely staff”.
Photo: The Dome Facebook