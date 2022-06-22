The Royal Highland Show, which begins on Thursday, is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year. Pictures: Lisa Ferguson

It will be the first time crowds have been allowed to attend the show at Ingliston, on the outskirts of Edinburgh, since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event.

When is the Royal Highland Show?

Edinburgh's landmark world class agricultural gathering, takes place from Thursday 23 to Sunday 26 June.

The Showground will be open from 7am - 8pm Thurs-Sat and 7am-6pm on Sunday!

What is there to see and do?

In a word – plenty. There is so much to see and do at the Show that it’s impossible to cover everything in one go.

Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to witness top-class livestock strut their stuff, look on in wonder at the amazing displays of skill in the showjumping rings, shop at a variety of retail stands, sample Scotland’s Larder in the food hall, be thrilled by exciting farriery and pole climbing displays, watch the exciting action in the sheep shearing competitions – you get the drift?

What do I wear?

As we all know, Scotland’s weather can be notoriously unpredictable – even in June.

For that reason, it’s best to come prepared – always check the weather before setting off on the day and be ready to experience all four seasons in one day.

Essentials to take include a waterproof jacket, light layers, sensible footwear, and sun screen.

What is there to eat?

Food and drink are one of the most exciting parts of the Royal Highland Show experience.

The food and drink hall, Scotland’s Larder, sees artisanal produce from Scotland on display, eat, meet and buy delicious tastes of Scotland.

Once visitors have sampled their way around Scotland’s Larder, they’ll be able to see the results of this year’s Scottish Bread, Honey, Cheese, Butter and Ice Cream Championships unfold.

If you’re still feeling peckish afterwards, there’s food-to-go stands on every corner of the Showground.

Which animals can I see?

The Show is the place to be if you are an animal lover – around 6,000 animals flock to the showground over the four days.

You’ll be bound to discover some unique breeds you’ve never seen before.

Admire the cattle, from the iconic Highland coo to the unique striped Belted Galloway.

Stare at some special sheep – including what are known as the cutest sheep in the world, the curly-coated Valais Blacknose.

Watch in wonder as incredible equines canter past – from the towering Clydesdales to the tiny but strong Shetland Ponies.

Witness everything from the magnificent heavy horse turnouts and impressive side saddle displays to exciting show jumping rounds and the hugely fun Pony Club games.

Always an amusing sight to see, goat lovers can get up close to these cheeky creatures.

Poultry fans can also go nose-to-beak with some of the finest feathered friends in the country.

What is there to do with kids?

The Royal Highland Show offers tons of fun activities for younger visitors – it is also free for those aged 15 and under when accompanied by a paying adult, but note, free tickets must also be reserved in advance online.

The Discovery Centre is run by the Royal Highland Education Trust and offers interactive sessions and activities for children to participate in, all while learning about the countryside and where their food comes from.

Kids will love getting up close to the animals and incredible machinery displays at the Show.

The Countryside Area is also brilliant for little ones, with row boats, bird of prey displays and the honey, goat and poultry marquees – plus, new for this year is a fantastic Kids Zone complete with a woodland walk.

How to get here

The Royal Highland Show is easily accessible from Edinburgh City Centre and from further afield across the country.

It’s easy to jump on the tram to the Show – alight at the Ingliston Park & Ride stop and remember to wear comfy shoes as there’s a 15-minute walk to the south entrance.

The bus is also a great option – just hop on at any stops along the route, with the drop-off being on the A8 just outside the Royal Highland Centre.

You can also drive to the Show, however you must purchase your car parking ticket in advance.