Ryan Black was walking home from school on Fridaywhen he discovered the neatly wrapped festive gift near his home in Prestonpans.

The seven-year-old lad was delighted at the find and mum Jen has described the act of kindness as “amazing” and has praised the Secret Santa organisation responsible.

Jen said: “It is such an amazing this to do. I am hoping they all get found and bring a smile to everyone who finds the gifts.”

She posted a picture of her smiling son and the gift on a local Facebook page and added: “Thank you to whoever it is that is leaving gifts around the town.

“My son found one and is over the moon.”

The children’s books have been left in towns across the UK by an organisation called Story From Santa and it is thought hundreds of presents have been placed for children to discover.

Organiser Victoria Elwell, from Bristol, said: “I wanted to spread a little Christmas joy this festive season and reading is so important for children so I came up with the idea of Santa gifting a story.

“I spread the word on Facebook and have had lots of people interested.

“Today was the first day to do it and books can be dropped any time between now and Christmas Eve.

"I believe they are being spread ouht right across the UK.”

