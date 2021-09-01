Choosing to get a dog is a huge decision to make, and one that more of us than ever before have taken over lockdown – with the Kennel Club recording an eight per cent rise in dog ownership over 2020.

While some are seeking a new puppy, other big-hearted potential dog owners are happy to adopt a pet that is looking for a new forever home after perhaps not having the best start in life.

The Dogs Trust are dedicated to matching up dogs in need of a home with their perfect owner, and their centre at West Calder, near Edinburgh, currently has a wide selection of pooches to peruse.

The centre isn’t open to the public at the moment but you can contact them to see if you’re a potential match, then fill in an application form with your detail.

They’ll then look at how closely your lifestyle matches the needs of the dog and, if you’re a great fit for your selected animal, they’ll arrange a virtual home check and may also invite you to an appointment to meet the dog at the rehoming centre.

Here are all the dogs currently looking for a home.

1. Alfie Alfie is a 10-year-old Jack Russell Terrier who enjoys attention and interaction with his owner, although he is an independant boy who is not a lapdog. Alfie likes having his own space and can sometimes be uncomfortable being handled, he would like a home with calm owners and no children. He is a happy little man and he loves his walks! He likes to explore and have a sniff in amongst the leaves and the tall grass. Alfie would need to be the only pet in the home as he prefers the company of his family rather than other dogs. Photo: Dogs Trust Photo Sales

2. Bear Bear is a 5 year old Lurcher who is a very affectionate boy that loves everyone he meets. Bear love his home comforts and really enjoys a cosy bed, especially beside the heater. He can live with children aged 14 years or over. Bear is definitely at his happiest when he is able to be the centre of attention and have a good fuss . Bear enjoys a wander on the beach and will happily go for days out exploring in the car. As Bear has a high chase drive he requires to wear a lead and muzzle whilst on his walks but is happy to do so. Photo: Dogs Trust Photo Sales

3. Bertie Bertie is an 8 year old crossbreed who is a fun loving boy that loves to play. He is an expert at catch, has great control when playing football and is fantastic at finding the hidden teddy bear. Bertie enjoys going for walks especially if this involves a trip away in the car to the woods, hills or meadows. Bertie does not enjoy fuss and being petted and does need new owners who can understand and respect this. Photo: Dogs Trust Photo Sales

4. Binx Binx is a 8 year old Crossbreed and is a sweet boy who adores his owners. Binx loves being surrounded by the people he loves and will try his best to please them at all times. Binx is very playful and his favourite game is catch the ball or find the squeaky. He is very intelligent and knows a lot of commands including 'high five' and 'seek the sausage'. Binx is very loyal to his owners and can live with with a maximum of two people in the house. Photo: Dogs Trust Photo Sales