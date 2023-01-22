Popular family-friendly circus company, Big Top Circus, are bringing a new Mayhem-themed show to the Capital in February. The big top will pitch up in the car park at the Gyle Shopping Centre for two weeks, from Monday, February 6 until Sunday, February 19.

Talented performers, such as flying trapeze, daredevil motorcyclists and professional hair-hangers, will wow Edinburgh locals during the performance, which promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Andrew Kinross, an Outdoor Commercialisation Manager at Space and People, said: “Our customers absolutely loved having the Big Kid Circus at our other shopping centres and we are thrilled for the first time ever to host BIG KID CIRCUS at Gyle Shopping Centre”

A circus is coming to Edinburgh's Gyle Shopping Centre next month. (Photo: Igor Almeida Suassuna)

He added: “I’m in awe at how talented the performers are, I can’t wait to see what tricks they have up their sleeves this year. They’ve promised lots of surprises so I’m sure it will live up to its mayhem theme.”

The Big Kid Circus will officially kick off in Edinburgh on February 6 at 3pm. From Monday to Friday, shows will be held at 3pm and 7pm. Saturday showtimes are 1pm, 4pm and 7pm, while performances will be held at 1pm and 3.30pm on Sundays.

